High temps Sunday, heat advisory issued for all of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Excessively hot today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will reach the mid-90s, with Orlando at 94 degrees, but heat index values will hit 105 to 110 degrees.

With high heat levels, a heat advisory has been issued again for all of Central Florida and most of the state.

The heat will stick around for the next few days and only get hotter.

We expect to see heat advisories issued for most of Central Florida for multiple days this upcoming week.

Shower and storm chances today exist but are limited.

We’ll have a 40% chance for fast-moving, west-to-east showers and isolated storms.

