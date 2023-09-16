Higher chance of rain to start the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stationary front nearby will help give our rain chance a boost today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll have a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Daytime highs will remain in the 80s for most as well.

Daytime highs will remain in the 80s for most areas.

This pattern will stick around all weekend long.

Next week, we’ll start off drier.





