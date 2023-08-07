Historic downtown building with live/work setup hits market

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A downtown Orlando building with a unique live/work/play setup — and which dates back nearly a century -- has been listed for sale.

The three-story, 3,480-square-foot building at 38 E. Pine St. is being marketed for $2 million, Orlando Business Journal has learned.

Standing at the corner of Pine and Court streets, it was built in 1925 originally as a bank, though it has had several uses over the years.

