Historic waterfront Space Coast apartments get $22M revamp

The $22 million renovation of a historic apartment property originally built to house the Apollo-era workforce at Kennedy Space Center has been completed, its developer announced Aug. 2.

St. Augustine-based DLP Capital is the group behind Dream Space Coast — the reimagining of a two-tower, 182-unit multifamily community along U.S. 1/South Washington Avenue, directly across the Indian River from the space center.

First built in 1965, the property has had many names over the years, including Imperial Towers, Bay Towers and Blue Beach Club, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A series of events, including a fire and damage from multiple hurricanes, had left the property in dire straits before it was bought by DLP Capital in 2018 for $14 million.

