H&M apparel store workers seek to unionize in Central Florida

Workers at a Melbourne H&M clothing store are seeking to unionize.

Roughly 19 employees at the Swedish retailer’s Melbourne Square Mall store have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for an election. The workers are seeking to join the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

The union would include sales and visual associates and exclude management roles. An election date on whether to join a union has not been listed yet on NLRB documents.

