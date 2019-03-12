Holden Heights man accused of setting his Orange County home on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is accused of intentionally setting his Holden Heights house on fire last month, according to an arrest warrant.
David Brotherton, 44, is facing a felony arson charge after investigators said he set his home at 230 Cattail Court on fire, court records show.
Related Headlines
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Feb. 7 and burned 75 percent of the home, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
According to the arrest warrant, a detective with the State Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives investigations ruled out all accidental sources for the fire.
Samples taken from the living room of the home did not show signs of an ignitable liquid, which the investigator said is not uncommon for alcohol-based fires, the warrant states.
Laboratory tests of Brotherton’s clothes from that night showed signs of isopropyl alcohol, the warrant stated.
According to the warrant, Brotherton confessed to investigators that he was home at the time of the fire and poured an “ignitable liquid” on the living room couch and coffee table, and ignited it with a match.
Court records do not provide any indication as to a motive.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}