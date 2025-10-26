Holiday food drive provides 600 free meals to families impacted by Government shutdown

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank during a holiday drive to distribute 600 free meal packages to families in need.

This event aims to support families facing food insecurity, especially during the current shutdown.

“This event is more important than ever during the shutdown to make sure families don’t go hungry,” said Commissioner Arrington.

This is the second year of the event.

