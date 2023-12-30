Holiday weekend cold snap continues Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cold fronts that recently moved through Central Florida are keeping our temperatures cold during the holiday weekend.

Our area saw cold temperatures in the 40s, and 30s for some, early Saturday morning.

We will stay cool throughout the day, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Clear skies Saturday night will allow temperatures to drop even colder overnight and into New Year’s Eve morning.

Lows for Saturday night in Central Florida

We will have some of the coldest air since January, with lows in the 30s and 40s overnight.

A few of our northern communities could see some patchy frost.

We will have lots of sun on Sunday, but our temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will dip back down into the 40s as folks celebrate the New Year at midnight on Sunday.

