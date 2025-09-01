Holiday weekend travelers pack Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Labor Day weekend travel is in full swing, with Orlando International Airport experiencing a surge in travelers as families return home from their summer vacations.

Orlando International Airport was bustling with activity over the holiday weekend as approximately 900,000 travelers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints during the busy period.

AAA estimates that 17 million Americans took to the roads this Labor Day weekend, with Orlando being one of the top destinations.

“It was great. It’s always fun. We always have a blast,” said Cheryl Whalen from New Hampshire, who travels annually with her family to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

Whalen’s family maintains a routine to manage the busy travel times, using a private transportation service to navigate from the airport to their resort.

Tyler Sinclair and his family from Tennessee celebrated the holiday weekend with a visit to Disney World, marking their youngest daughter’s first trip to the Magic Kingdom.

“I think it was more so it being their first time than just the excitement that they experienced,” said Margaret Sinclair.

Not everyone is flying home this weekend. Many Floridians will take the roads, which could mean traffic delays and congestion.

