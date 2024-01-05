Holly Hill breaks ground on new fire station

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill rang in the new year with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station.

Local and state officials broke ground on the new station Wednesday afternoon.

The station will be built at Daytona Avenue and 10th Street.

Holly Hill fire Chief James Bland said the new station will be able to withstand hurricane-force winds.

It will cost more than $3 million to build the station, and the state will pay for almost half of the cost of construction.

Construction is slated to finish by December.

The station will house five firefighters.

See a map of it below:

