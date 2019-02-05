  • Holly Hill man accused of lewd conduct with 5-year-old, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A Holly Hill man is accused of exposing himself to and molesting a 5-year-old, according to an arrest report. 

    James Schultz, 33, faces a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation after Holly Hill police allege he exposed himself to the child and made the child touch him, the arrest report states. 

    Related Headlines

    When talking to detectives, Schultz denied making the child touch him, the report states, but the child said otherwise in a controlled interview. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Schultz is being held in the Volusia County Jail without bond, records show. 

    Florida Department of Law Enforcement records indicate Schultz is a sex offender, having been convicted of two prior sex crimes in Illinois and Michigan. 

    He was also convicted of failing to properly register as a sex offender in Volusia County in 2016, FDLE records show. 
     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories