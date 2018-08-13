Home in south Orange County heavily damaged in fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fire heavily damaged a home in south Orange County early Monday, according to Fire Rescue.
The home at 1737 Plantation Oaks caught fire around 7 a.m., firefighters said.
One person was inside the home when it caught fire, waking up to smell smoke before fleeing the burning home.
No one was injured in the fire.
The State Fire Marshal has been notified. A cause has not been determined at this time.
Update 1737 Plantation Oaks House Fire: Fire broke out approx 7am w/ one adult resident home, remaining occpts out to school. Resident awoke to smell of smoke, able to escape. Heavy damage to home. No injuries/SFM notified. Crews debriefing/overhaul in progress. pic.twitter.com/CWnVYFz6ZX— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 13, 2018
