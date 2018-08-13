  • Home in south Orange County heavily damaged in fire

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A fire heavily damaged a home in south Orange County early Monday, according to Fire Rescue.

    The home at 1737 Plantation Oaks caught fire around 7 a.m., firefighters said. 

    One person was inside the home when it caught fire, waking up to smell smoke before fleeing the burning home. 

    No one was injured in the fire. 

    The State Fire Marshal has been notified. A cause has not been determined at this time. 

