BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives from the Cocoa Police Department are investigating a deadly double shooting at an apartment complex that police believe started with an attempted home invasion.
The intended male victim and one of the suspects were taken to the hospital, where they both died, police said.
Police said three suspects tried to go into an apartment on Peachtree Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the victim, police said.
Channel 9’s Ty Russell reported from the scene that investigators were actively collecting evidence, including a handgun, from the scene after 5:30 a.m.
There are several evidence markers on the ground here in Cocoa along Peachtree st. This is a detective getting ready to pick up a handgun. pic.twitter.com/rqjS0aWuq9— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) June 19, 2018
Police also said they are trying to find two more suspects who tried to break in to the apartment.
The Cocoa Police Department asks anyone with information to call the Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
Location of the ongoing investigation:
