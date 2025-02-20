Home invasion suspects sought in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are investigating a home invasion reported near Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the home along Ruta De Arbol shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

OCSO said the people living there told investigators that a group of men who they did not know forced their way into the house.

They claimed the men stole some things and then took off.

Investigators said no one was hurt and that they are actively working this case.

