Homeland Security announces dozens of immigration arrets at Wildwood construction sites

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Immigration arrests Homeland Security Investigations announced several undocumented immigrants were arrested at construction sites in Wildwood on May 13, 2025. (Source: Homeland Security Investigations)
WILDWOOD, Fla. — Homeland Security Investigations says more than two dozen undocumented immigrants have been arrested at construction sites in Wildwood.

Details are not yet known, other than the arrests happened during worksite enforcement encounters on Tuesday.

Homeland Security says those arrested are from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, and some have been previously deported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it could not release more information immediately, but teams are working to finalize Tuesday’s enforcement actions.

