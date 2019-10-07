Homeless man in Brevard County pulled knife, used racial slurs on store employee, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 60-year-old homeless man is in custody after police said he pulled a knife on a man after using a slur for Islamic people.
Officials said Alan Holt used racial slurs aimed at Mohammed Al Qassem, an employee at a Titusville beauty supply store.
Holt was told to leave, but Al Qassem said the man continued to hurl insults at him and his boss from the parking lot before brandishing a knife.
"He pulled a knife and he want(ed) to follow us with the knife," said Al Qassem.
Once Holt was confronted with surveillance video from inside the store at the time of the incident, Holt said he had no recollection of being inside the business.
Holt later told officials he had memory problems and claimed that his family is Muslim.
"I feel sad," said Al Qassem. "He's an older man and like you know the racist mind keep calling people names. That's not healthy. That's not cool."
Holt was also accused of using a racial slur in a breach of peace case.
