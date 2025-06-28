Homeowner leaves minutes before house explosion 

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Sanford woman says she left her house minutes before an explosion left her home in shambles. Only Channel 9 talked to the homeowner of the home on Stargazer Terrace. She says she left just 30 minutes before it happened.

Seminole County Fire Battalion Chief T.J. Martin says they were called to an explosion at the home around 5:09 p.m.

“Six minutes later, the first unit got here and saw flames through the roof,” said Martin.

A neighbor’s Ring camera captured the moment it exploded. It’s what jarred the camera to start recording, then showed firefighters beginning to show up. Martin says it’s unclear what caused the explosion.

“There was a propane tank, a grill, a residential grill in the backyard, but it doesn’t appear it was involved, and that’s about all we know,” said Martin.

Firefighters did have to battle the weather. Martin says the wind forced those inside attacking the fire to get out. The Ring camera even shows the wind picking up, smoke blowing in one direction, and people running.

“The wind picked up and basically pushed it from one side of the house to the other,” said Martin.

He says they’re actively investigating a cause and don’t believe the weather played any role.

“After talking to the investigator, lightning, he doesn’t believe was an issue after talking to the owners, we’re just waiting to see what he really thinks,” said Martin.

SCFD on scene of a working residential structure fire on Stargazer Terrace, Sanford. Fire out, overhaul in progress, no injuries. Cause will be investigated. SFD and LMFD also on scene. pic.twitter.com/1ZTdHPimsI — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) June 27, 2025

