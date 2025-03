SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida crews are cleaning up after a tornado touched down.

Officials in Santa Rosa County said an EF-0 tornado spawned as strong storms moved through Wednesday.

The storm cell left downed trees, damaged homes and debris.

Forecasters say severe weather is still a threat for parts of the southeast with more storms possible.

