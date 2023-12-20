Homes supply here hits highest mark since 2019; will prices drop?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

For would-be homebuyers in metro Orlando, most of what has transpired since the pandemic has created additional challenges or hurdles: rising interest rates, surging home values and a dearth of inventory among them.

It should come as welcome news for those prospective buyers, then, that an important metric for the region’s housing market — its supply of homes for sale — last month reached a value not seen since 2019.

Orlando Regional Realtor Association (ORRA) data released this week for November shows the Central Florida market has a 4.1-month supply of homes, up from 3.2 months’ supply in October — the first time the metric has surpassed a four-month supply of homes since January 2019, said Lisa Hill, the association’s president.

