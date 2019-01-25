Homicide detectives on scene of incident in Orange County

Homicide detectives are on the scene of a neighborhood near Valencia College.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Vonderay Road near State Road 417 and Colonial Drive.
Related Headlines
It is not yet known what led to the incident. Witnesses on scene told Channel 9 that they heard what they believed to be one gunshot.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}