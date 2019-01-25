  • Homicide detectives on scene of incident in Orange County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    Homicide detectives are on the scene of a neighborhood near Valencia College.

    The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Vonderay Road near State Road 417 and Colonial Drive.

    It is not yet known what led to the incident. Witnesses on scene told Channel 9 that they heard what they believed to be one gunshot. 

    Suspect or victim information have yet to be released. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

