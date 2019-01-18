Homicide investigation underway after man found dead Thursday in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are asking for help after a man’s death was determined to be a homicide on Thursday.
Officers said Roland Lanctot, 61, was found dead in the 3300 block of NW Blitchton Road.
Lanctot lived in a tent on the property, officers said.
Limited information was released, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who knows about this incident is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 18, 2019
61-year-old Roland Lanctot was located deceased today in the 3300 block of NW Blitchton Road. Mr. Lanctot resided in a tent on the property and his death is being investigated as a homicide. No further details will be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/G3ZcHdMjXN
