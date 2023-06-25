‘Hope for healing’ Orlando VA offers innovative PTSD services

ORLANDO, Fla. — Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can often go unnoticed by society.

The Orlando VA Healthcare System (OVAHCS) is addressing this issue, incorporating a new approach to PTSD services for Veterans and their families.

The OVAHCS PTSD team provides specialized treatment combining trauma therapy with Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) to help Veterans learn skills to manage stress, anxiety, emotions, or suicidal thoughts.

The Orlando VA is the only one in the country offering DBTPE treatment.

Clinical Psychologist Laura Meyers said the core pillar of the program is its emphasis on early intervention and comprehensive assessments.

“Every Veteran who seeks help is given a thorough evaluation, ensuring that their individual needs and experiences are properly understood,” she said.

Read: Free gas: Here’s when Old Navy will help fuel travel in Orlando

The treatment plan incorporates medications and evidence-based therapies.

Also, it includes alternative treatments such as yoga, mindfulness techniques, art or music therapy.

OVAHCS’s holistic approach helps families recognize and understand PTSD by offering support systems for loved ones, such as groups, counseling sessions, and workshops to heal together and foster resilience.

Read: 2 years since Surfside collapse: Florida officials honor the victims

The program strives to understand veterans’ challenges to accessing care, especially those in underserved communities.

In addition to the in-person services, the program is also offered virtually. Veterans can connect with therapists online, eliminating barriers to care and helping them understand they can seek help.

The program will keep evolving as research continues collaborating with universities and more healthcare institutions.

Read: Fear of flying? Here are 9 tips for anxious flyers

OVAHCS said their PTSD program has helped Veterans find support, and healing through their services, reclaiming their lives from the clutches of trauma.

Dr. Kara Boyer, OVAHCS Deputy Chief of Mental Health, said war wounds might be invisible but require understanding and treatment.

“By providing comprehensive and personalized PTSD services, we are not just healing individuals but reshaping the very fabric of Veteran’s health care.,” she said.

Read: ‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Dispatcher walks couple through delivering baby at home

“We don’t want anyone who selflessly served our country to suffer in silence,” OVAHCS Director Timothy J. Cooke said. “It is our hope that Veterans utilize our resources and make OVAHCS their sanctuary of hope for healing.”

To learn more about PTSD services at the Orlando VA Healthcare System, click here.





Video: ‘The battle is far from over’: Veterans exposed to Agent Orange gain benefits but find new obstacles For the last decade, 9 Investigates has been pushing for answers for Vietnam vets who were exposed to Agent Orange on the island of Guam, then denied care. (Christopher Heath, WFTV.com)









Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group