Horizon Academy placed on lockdown in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s officials said there’s a large police presence at Horizon Academy on Marion Oaks Drive in Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement and school officials have placed the campus on lockdown while deputies make sure there are no threats to students and staff on campus.

MCSO did not release specifics on the call that prompted the lockdown but said it would release more information once available.

At this time, officials have asked that parents please do not respond to Horizon Academy to pick up students.

The Sheriff’s Office said it, along with the school, will notify parents once the situation has been resolved.

MCSO said as of 10:45 a.m., deputies on scene had not located any threat to the safety of students and staff on campus.

