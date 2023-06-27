Horizon West’s Hamlin to get new building for shops, restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new request filed in Orange County has shed light on the next retail building to enter the development pipeline in the popular Hamlin Town Center area of Horizon West.

Read: What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas expected to spread as far east as Florida

Scott Gentry of Orlando planning and engineering firm Kelly, Collins & Gentry Inc. filed an application June 16 on behalf of Winter Garden-based Boyd Development Corp.

The request seeks approval for a development plan to build a new 9,188-square-foot commercial building at 15903 New Independence Parkway, near the northeast corner of its intersection with Hamlin Groves Trail.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.





©2023 Cox Media Group