Hot and drier week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot with lots of sun this week.

Our area will be mostly sunny Monday with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

The heat index will make our temperatures feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

The afternoon heat will give us around a 30% chance of rain or pop-up storms.

The forecast will be nearly the same on Tuesday, and rain chances will be higher on Wednesday.

Last week, Channel 9 meteorologists were tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic.

Both storm systems have since fallen apart.

The remains of Cindy could regenerate a little as what’s left of it moves to Canada.

