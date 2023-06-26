Local

Hot and drier week ahead in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Video: Hot and drier week ahead in Central Florida Central Florida will be very hot with lots of sun this week. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot with lots of sun this week.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Our area will be mostly sunny Monday with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

The heat index will make our temperatures feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

Read: This company is paying $10,000 to walk 10,000 steps per day

The afternoon heat will give us around a 30% chance of rain or pop-up storms.

The forecast will be nearly the same on Tuesday, and rain chances will be higher on Wednesday.

Watch: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon holds world’s largest swimming lesson event for students

Last week, Channel 9 meteorologists were tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic.

Both storm systems have since fallen apart.

The remains of Cindy could regenerate a little as what’s left of it moves to Canada.

Read: Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read