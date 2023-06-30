Hot and dry Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot and mainly dry on Friday.

Our area will have a 20% chance of seeing a pop-up storm today.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 95 degrees Thursday.

Read: Co-kenneling leads to dog fights, attacks at Orange County Animal Services

However, the heat index will make our temperatures feel like 105 degrees.

Our forecast should be the same for Saturday and Sunday.

Read: New Central Florida Buc-ee’s will take spot as the world’s largest

Early next week, we’ll have our afternoon storms back with us.

Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring the tropics and things are currently quiet.

Read: Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group