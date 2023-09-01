Hot and humid Friday, rain moves in early

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will bring warm and muggy conditions with daytime highs in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will feel much hotter as heat index values are expected near 105°.

You’ll want to have an umbrella handy, especially if you’re heading out around lunchtime.

Crimi said scattered showers and storms will start a little earlier than the normal summer pattern.

Friday forecast for Central Florida Warm and humid, scattered showers and storms by lunchtime. (WFTV Staff)

We should see some good rain coverage starting in the early afternoon and lasting into the evening.

As we head into the weekend, expect much drier weather.

If you plan to visit our beaches in the coming days, Crimi said to watch out for large swells and dangerous seas post-Idalia.

Be safe and enjoy the long holiday weekend.

Tracking the tropics Tracking Idalia

