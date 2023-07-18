Hot and humid Tuesday in Central Florida, afternoon storms possible for some

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see a typical afternoon summer storm pattern continue this week.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 92 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The same weather pattern will continue through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Don also continues to slip in the North Atlantic.

Thankfully, Don is not forecast to impact Florida or the U.S.

