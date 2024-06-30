Hot and muggy Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have the highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the heat index will reach 100 to 104 degrees.

Central Florida will see another round of showers and storms, but the timing will be a little earlier than yesterday.

Coastal communities will see some late morning and midday showers and storms.

Read: Hurricane Beryl strengthens into a major hurricane

Weather 06/30/2024

The rain and storm chances will then migrate inland through the afternoon.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group