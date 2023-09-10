Hot and muggy Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and muggy on Sunday.

Our area will see high temperatures in the low 90s on Sunday afternoon.

Our heat index, or feels-like temperature, could reach as high as 100 to 103 degrees.

Most of Central Florida will only have an isolated chance for shares and storms on Sunday.

Most of the rain and storm activity will be near the I-4 corridor.

Afternoon rain and storm chances will stick around for most of this week.

Outer swells from Hurricane Lee will also start to reach our beaches this week.

Dangerous rip currents will return to our waters and seas will build through the week.

Central Florida surf height forecast

Impacts within the east coast waters will be some of the only impacts we’ll feel from Hurricane Lee.

Lee is currently a Category 2 storm with winds 105 mph.

Lee will slow down Sunday through Wednesday and quite a bit before it starts to strengthen again.

Lee is forecasted to strengthen back into a Category 4 storm by Monday night.

