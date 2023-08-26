Hot Saturday with low rain chances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will feel the heat on Saturday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said temperatures will rise in the 90s.

Expect a high of 94 degrees in Orlando.

Don’t wait for rain to cool things down.

It will be partly cloudy but the chance for showers will be minimal, Crimi said.

Temperatures will remain steady on Sunday, with highs back into the low to mid-90s.

There is a slightly better chance for some isolated showers and storms tomorrow.

Meanwhile, all eyes remain on the tropics and Invest 93-L this weekend as it continues to develop in the Western Caribbean.

Crimi said what it will bring to Central Florida is still uncertain, but expects some tropical impacts to parts of Florida by mid-week.

