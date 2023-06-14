Hot and steamy Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The blazing heat will continue to stick around Wednesday in Central Florida.

Our area will see high temperatures in the mid-90s in the afternoon.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, could be as high as 107 degrees for some.

Our area will have a 30% chance of seeing a late-day storm Wednesday.

Our forecast will be nearly the same for Thursday.

We’ll have a better chance of afternoon storms Friday into the weekend, but still in the mid-90s.

The tropics are thankfully quiet with no storm systems forecast to impact Florida.

