Hot and steamy Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The blazing heat will continue to stick around Wednesday in Central Florida.
Our area will see high temperatures in the mid-90s in the afternoon.
The heat index, or feels-like temperature, could be as high as 107 degrees for some.
Our area will have a 30% chance of seeing a late-day storm Wednesday.
Our forecast will be nearly the same for Thursday.
We’ll have a better chance of afternoon storms Friday into the weekend, but still in the mid-90s.
The tropics are thankfully quiet with no storm systems forecast to impact Florida.
