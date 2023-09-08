Hot and stormy Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Changes are coming to the weather forecast in Central Florida.

After a dry start Friday morning, our rain and storm chance will be much higher than the past week.

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms on Friday afternoon.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and localized flooding.

Read: How much hotel tax revenue Epic Universe theme park may help generate

Some of those storms could also produce coin-sized hail around 2 to 3 inches.

Even with all the extra rain, our area will still be hot.

We should see high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Watch: Central Florida firefighter shares recovery journey after being trapped in massive church fire

Our rain and storm chances will stick around for most of the weekend and next week.

Channel 9′s meteorologists are also continuing to keep an eye on the tropics.

Hurricane Lee was upgraded into a powerful Category 5 storm Thursday night.

Watch: Hurricane Lee becomes powerful Category 5 storm with 165 mph winds

As of Friday morning, Lee has maximum sustained winds of 165 mph and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Lee if forecast to stay a Category 5 storm through the weekend before weakening back to a Category 4.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X (Twitter) for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group