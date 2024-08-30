Hot and stormy Labor Day weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our summer storm pattern will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The chances for scattered rain and storms in Central Florida will be around 40% on Friday and Saturday, and 60% on Sunday and Monday.
Our highs will be in the low 90s on Friday through Monday.
Our heat index will also reach around 100 degrees before the afternoon storms begin.
People headed to our beaches for the holiday will have a pleasant surprise.
Our rip current risk will be low to moderate throughout the holiday weekend.
