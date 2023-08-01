Hot and stormy Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a dry start Tuesday morning, rain and storm chances will return in the afternoon.

Central Florida will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms.

Storms will start building in the afternoon and some could be strong.

The high temperature will reach around 93 degrees in the afternoon.

Wednesday should be even hotter, with a high around 95.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics, which are relatively quiet overall.

Despite being near the most active time of the season, there is only one active spot in the Atlantic.

The storm system is struggling to develop and is forecast to move away from the U.S.

Data shows 85% of named storms happen in August, September and October.

