Hot and stormy weekend ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy this weekend.
Our area will be hot and humid, with a better chance of afternoon storms on Friday.
Central Florida will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and showers on Friday.
Some of the storms could be strong.
The stormy afternoon will continue throughout the weekend.
High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the foreseeable future.
