Hot and sunny Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have plenty of sunshine on Monday, but that will change for the rest of the week.

Our area will be partly cloudy Monday with a 30% chance of scattered rain and storms.

Rain and storm chances will be higher for most of the week.

High temperatures in our area should reach the upper-80s in the afternoon.

Watch: Hurricane Nigel forms in central Atlantic, forecast to become major storm by Tuesday

Anyone headed to the coast should also be extra cautious on Monday because our beaches are still under a high risk for rip currents.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring several tropical systems including Hurricane Nigel which formed Monday morning.

Read: Low-pressure area develops off Florida coast during the upcoming week

Nigel is forecast to stay away from Florida as it strengthens into a major hurricane by Tuesday.

Nigel will continue to fuel the rough seas and dangerous conditions at the coast.

Read: National Cheeseburger Day: Deals from McDonalds, Wendy’s, others

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group