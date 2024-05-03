Hot and sunny weekend with a slight chance for showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have a hot and sunny weekend.
Our area will heat up quickly Friday with highs near 90 degrees.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler at the coast.
We will also have a slight chance of seeing rain on Friday and Saturday.
Our forecast will remain the same for Sunday with a little higher chance of a pop-up storm.
Central Florida will be even hotter next week.
Our highs will be in the mid-90s by the middle of next week, and near 100 degrees by the end of next week.
