Hot and sunny with a chance for pop-up showers and storms Wednesday

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to be hot and sunny on Wednesday.

Our inland area will see highs in the low 90s and in the upper 80s at the coast.

Beach forecast for Wednesday

We will also have a 20% chance of seeing isolated showers and storms.

Parts of Central Florida are also seeing smokey conditions due to a large wildfire burning in our area.

Central Florida is forecast to be even warmer in the coming days.

Our area will see highs in the mid-to upper-90s on Thursday through Memorial Day.

The isolated rain and storm chances will also stick around until next week.

Our next best chance for seeing widespread rain and storms will be Tuesday.

