Hot temperatures and Scattered Showers continue on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect Rain and hot temperatures on Sunday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Sunday will have a slightly different timeline for showers northwest of I-4.

By late morning into Sunday afternoon thunderstorms are expected with temperatures hitting the low to mid 90s in Orlando.

Read: Retired Orange County deputy shares insight after 2 officer-involved shootings this month

On Monday, look for scattered morning showers and afternoon storms.

Temperatures aren’t expected to get as hot on Monday due to the early onset of showers.

Read: Update: Missing man with dementia was found, Orange County deputies say

For the rest of the week, it’s back to the extreme heat and scattered afternoon storms.

Subtropical Storm Don is out in the Central Atlantic and expected to meander far away from Orlando through next week.

No additional organized tropical systems are expected for the next 7 days.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live





>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<





.





©2023 Cox Media Group