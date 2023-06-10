Hot temps and isolated storms for Saturday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — As of 4 p.m., isolated showers have begun popping up and will get more widespread through dinnertime.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said to watch for lightning through the evening, as storms will remain possible through bedtime.

If you have plans to grill out, check the radar before starting the grill.

After a quiet spell overnight and tomorrow morning, a few more scattered thundershowers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead, we will have chances for a few isolated storms each afternoon through next week, with even hotter temperatures brewing.

Scattered storms have started firing up and will remain possible over the next 7 hours...monitor lightning from your phone: https://t.co/cNHkwRXBg2. pic.twitter.com/Jo64JWQ6Gh — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 10, 2023

Early evening forecast: Saturday, June 10

