Hot Thursday, stormy pattern through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a partly cloudy start to your Thursday in Central Florida.
Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said we’re in for more scattered to widespread afternoon rain and storms.
Shields puts Thursday’s rain chance at 60%.
He said the active rain pattern will stick around into the weekend and numerous afternoon storms will fire up daily.
The tropics remain quiet.
