Hot Thursday, stormy pattern through the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect a partly cloudy start to your Thursday in Central Florida.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s.

Thursday weather outlook Another hot day will lead to afternoon storms in Central Florida. (WFTV Staff)

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we’re in for more scattered to widespread afternoon rain and storms.

Shields puts Thursday’s rain chance at 60%.

He said the active rain pattern will stick around into the weekend and numerous afternoon storms will fire up daily.

The tropics remain quiet.

