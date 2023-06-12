Hot week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a hot week in Central Florida.

Our area will see high temperatures in the mid-90s for most of this week.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, could be as high as 105 degrees Monday.

Read: New restaurant will open near Kissimmee next month, hiring over 200 positions

High temperatures could reach into the middle and upper 90s later this week.

Our area will only see a few isolated afternoon rain and storms over the next few days.

Read: This Orlando museum is offering a special deal on Father’s Day

The tropics and thankfully quite with no storm storms forecast to forum and impact Florida.

Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group