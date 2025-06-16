Hotter and drier weather expected this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are expected to be 5 degrees above normal as high pressure builds near Florida this week.

Rain chances will be dropping back down to around 20-30% across the area, and temperatures will keep climbing into the mid-90s.

That will keep the heat indexes in the upper 90s to low 100s as well.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated before you start your outdoor activities.

