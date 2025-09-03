House censure being pursued against Rep. Cory Mills

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are attempting to censure U.S. Rep. Cory Mills as he faces ongoing legal and ethical challenges.

The motion was brought to the House floor Wednesday by Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York.

The censure would be a formal reprimand without additional punishment.

This coincides with Mills’ expected court appearance this week in a legal dispute with his ex-girlfriend, who is the reigning Miss United States.

Lindsey Langston accused Mills of threatening to leak private images.

Mills is also facing allegations of assault and an ethics investigation into whether he benefited from federal contracts while in office.

Mills denies all accusations against him.

The censure attempt comes after Republicans proposed a similar reprimand for a New Jersey Democrat charged with assault.

Mills represents District 7, covering parts of Volusia and Seminole counties.

