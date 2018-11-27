BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Viera.
Video from Skywitness 9 shows the home on Laramie Circle destroyed by flames Tuesday evening.
Much of the roof and some of the interior burned.
Firefighters said everybody made it out of the home, including two pets.
One person was transported to the hospital, a Brevard County Fire Rescue spokesperson said.
Laramie Cir. update: one occupant xported to a local hospital with non-life threat injuries. Both pets out of home safely. Home significantly damaged. Cause under invest. #BVFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #STRUCTUREFIRE #VIERA pic.twitter.com/FrHcghQvqI— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) November 27, 2018
Firefighters said it's too early to know what caused the flames.
