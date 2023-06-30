House destroyed, dog killed in Marion County fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County resident lost their home and their dog in a house fire Thursday night.

Firefighters said neighbors called 911 around 10:30 p.m. to report that the garage across the street was on fire with heavy smoke and flames visible. They said the homeowner also called 911 and reported everyone was out of the home and that they’d heard a loud “pop” in the garage.

Firefighters said the flames involved 75% of the home.

When firefighters searched the home, they found a dog inside and were able to remove it from the house. They said they tried to revive the dog with a pet oxygen max but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters said they had the fire under control by 10:55 p.m.

Firefighters said the dog did not survive, but no one else was injured in the fire.

Investigators determined that an electrical issue caused the fire.

