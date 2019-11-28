House fire under investigation in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating an early-morning house fire in Pine Hills.
Orange County Fire Rescue responded just after 6 a.m. to the 6200 block of Rhythm Boulevard.
When they arrived on the scene, the roof was engulfed in flames and 25 percent of the home was involved in heavy smoke, the fire department tweeted.
The main body of fire was in the attic, and had been suppressed shortly after crews responded, the fire department said.
The home was vacant at the time of the fire. The Bureau of Arson Investigations has been requested.
No further information was immediately available.
