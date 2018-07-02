House hit by at least 12 bullets near Orlando Exec. Airport, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for the person who showed up outside a family’s home and started shooting.
Police said around 6 a.m. Monday, someone started firing at a home on Crane Place near Orlando Executive Airport.
Related Headlines
Channel 9’s Sarahbeth Ackerman counted 11 bullet holes on the front door alone. Neighbors told police they heard as many as 15 shots.
Someone inside was hurt by broken glass, but no one was hit by a bullet.
A neighbor told Channel 9 a car sped up to the front of the home around 6 a.m. The neighbor reported hearing a heated argument before someone in the car fired at the home then drove off.
Police said they are looking for a known suspect but did not offer any details.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}