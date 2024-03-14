How Biden’s tax proposal would help Orlando homebuyers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida resident Javier Guillan said his family’s $500,000 budget to buy a house doesn’t go as far in the Maitland area as he had hoped.

“Some of these [listed] houses are move-in ready, but they aren’t up to date at all,” said the artist.

Guillan, 38, predicts getting a new home up to date will take a great deal of investment, which is why he is cheering a couple of proposed tax credits aiming to help first-time homebuyers. “Anything we can get back from our upfront costs … of course it would help,” he said.

