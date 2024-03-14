Local

How Biden’s tax proposal would help Orlando homebuyers

By WFTV.com News Staff and Trevor Fraser

4 Central Florida neighborhoods ranked among best-selling U.S. communities As the local housing market continues to take shape for 2024, new rankings of the nation's master-planned communities show that Central Florida remained a hot spot for the large, amenity-laden lifestyle developments in 2023. (RYAN LYNCH/OBJ)

By WFTV.com News Staff and Trevor Fraser

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida resident Javier Guillan said his family’s $500,000 budget to buy a house doesn’t go as far in the Maitland area as he had hoped.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“Some of these [listed] houses are move-in ready, but they aren’t up to date at all,” said the artist.

Guillan, 38, predicts getting a new home up to date will take a great deal of investment, which is why he is cheering a couple of proposed tax credits aiming to help first-time homebuyers. “Anything we can get back from our upfront costs … of course it would help,” he said.

Photos: Best cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations 2024

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Amid an affordable housing crisis, hundreds of Osceola County families call hotels home Hundreds of Central Florida Families have enough food to last them the next week after a Second Harvest mobile food distribution event. (WFTV)


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read